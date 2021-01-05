Sections
Speeding Haryana Roadways bus leaves one dead, 4 injured in Kalka

The deceased has been identified as Vijay of Dhatiwala in Panchkula district

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A speeding Haryana Roadways bus killed a man while leaving four others injured in Kalka on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay of Dhatiwala in Panchkula district, and the accused bus driver as Sanjeev Kumar, who fled after the accident.

Another bus driver, who is the complainant, told police that he was on his way from Dharampur Colony to Gandhi Chowk in Kalka around 7am, and an auto-rickshaw and motorcycle were moving ahead of his vehicle.

Suddenly, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus came from the opposite side and hit the motorcycle followed by the auto and his bus. He rushed the biker, auto driver and its three occupants to hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (whosoever cause hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

