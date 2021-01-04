Speeding truck kills 20-year-old biker in hit-and-run accident in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend is struggling for life after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on RK Road near Cheema Chowk on Sunday.

The deceased, Ranjan Kumar, was a resident of Giaspura. His injured friend was identified as Pitambar Kumar.

Complainant Sanjay Singh told the police that his son, Ranjan, and his friend, Pitambar, were on their way to Cheema Chowk on his motorcycle. When they reached near the PSPCL power grid, a truck hit their motorcycle and sped away.

Onlookers rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, but his son succumbed to his injuries. Pitambar is stated to be a critical condition due to his grievous injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the unidentified truck driver at the Moti Nagar police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the accident spot to trace him.