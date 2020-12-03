Spiti’s Tabo village sheds containment zone tag after 23 days

Known for its rustic surroundings and over a 1,000-year-old monastery, Tabo village, a famous tourist destination in Spiti valley of Lahaul-Spiti district, has been relieved of its containment zone tag after 23 days.

Spiti additional district magistrate Gian Sagar Negi on Thursday issued an order to this effect.

Tabo was declared a containment zone on November 11 after many residents were found infected with Covid-19.

As per the official order, most Covid patients from Tabo village, who were put under home isolation after testing positive, have now recovered as per the tests conducted on December 3. It further recommended the decontainment of the village.

While most restrictions imposed earlier have been removed, the one regarding social gathering limit will continue to be in force.

The order states that the local panchayati raj members and Nambardar village will discourage social gatherings unless required urgently with minimum persons. Social distancing will be ensured in the village and no person shall move in public places without wearing masks, it adds. If influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms are noticed in any resident, the administration has to be informed immediately.

Lahaul-Spiti witnessed over 182% rise in Covid cases in the past month. In October end, the remote district had 387 cases which rose to 1,093 by December 2. Lahalu-Spiti was also among the districts with high positivity rate. Besides, six people have died of the contagion in the district so far.

The sudden spurt in virus cases was witnessed in the twin-valleys after the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang was opened for vehicular traffic.