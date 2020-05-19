Sections
Spitting at public places: Police yet to receive challan books

However, police have started issuing challans for double riding on two-wheelers to maintain social distancing using old challan books

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:12 IST

By Tarsem Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Apart from performing lockdown duty, police personnel have also been asked to issue challans against people spitting at public places and not wearing masks, but they have not been provided challan books for the purpose.

Currently, the police are issuing challans under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for double riding on a two-wheeler. In the past five days, the police have issued around 1,000 challans.

The police said, in the absence of books to challan people for spitting at public places and not wearing masks, they are only making them aware of the norms and letting them go after issuing verbal warnings.



The police said as soon as they received the challan books, they would start issuing challans.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “The police personnel of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) or above rank can issue challans for spitting on road and for not wearing mask. The challan books have been received at the headquarters and would be distributed among the police teams soon.”

He added a violator would have to pay a fine from Rs 200 to Rs 500 for violations.

He added double riding on a two-wheeler is not an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, but there is a provision to issue challans under section 177 of the Act according to government directions.

Ankur Mehta, a local, said earlier the police started lodging FIRs for covering faces with masks while riding two-wheelers, now they are punishing people for not wearing masks.

