Sections
Home / Cities / Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana

Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana

The decision came after the district administration allowed organising sports activities without spectators

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

District sports officer Ravinder Singh conducting a meeting with coaches at his office in Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday. (ht photo)

After staying at home for two months due to the lockdown, sportspersons will now be able to go out to and focus on their fitness.

District sports officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh conducted a meeting on Tuesday with coaches of different games and announced to resume sports activities from May 25.

The decision came after the district administration allowed organising sports activities without spectators. The DSO said that the coaches have been told to clean the grounds and halls and make a list of limited players who will be called for practice.

“Players below the age of 12 years will not be allowed to come. Meanwhile, the total players coming for training should not be more than 15 and they need permission from their parents,” he said.



He said, “The focus will be to improve the fitness level of the players. Games with physical contact, such as judo, will be avoided.”

“As Guru Nanak Stadium is nowadays occupied for screening migrants who are returning home, the department is planning to conduct athletic activities in some college ground. Later, when the administration will hand over the stadium, we will sanitise it before starting any sport activities there,” he said.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said, “As of now, we will start with basic training and call limited number of players to the academy. We will only train in the indoor court, which we are getting sanitised.”

NO GUIDELINES ABOUT SWIMMING POOLS

Rajinder Boparai, swimming coach, MC swimming pool, said that there is no information about opening swimming pools. “To maintain fitness, players have been given workout schedules through WhatsApp and they are exercising accordingly at their homes.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SAD asks Captain to order probe into PPE kit purchase ‘scam’
May 20, 2020 00:10 IST
I’ll remember this birthday for lifetime: Nushrat Bharucha
May 20, 2020 00:10 IST
Missing liquor case: Haryana probe team visits Sonepat godown, police recount bottles
May 20, 2020 00:09 IST
Hisar: One arrested in RPF SI murder case
May 20, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.