Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / SPPU affiliated colleges to reopen in January first week

SPPU affiliated colleges to reopen in January first week

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges are making preparations to resume classes. The Pune varsity administration held a meeting with college...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges are making preparations to resume classes. The Pune varsity administration held a meeting with college principals, department heads and institute owners recently. All agreed to strictly follow Covid protocols. The administration will seek the say of parents and students before taking a decision to reopen colleges.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said that classes may resume from January first week next year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on November 5 issued guidelines regarding restarting of colleges under universities.

SPPU organised a two-day interaction programme with principals of various affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts recently to chalk out future plans. SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar attended the event.



“In the first session, principals of colleges running professional courses were called for interaction and those teaching non-professional courses were covered in the second session. We discussed many issues, including the dates to restart colleges, safety of students and how to take classroom lectures. All agreed to resume classes by following all necessary Covid safety precautions,” said Prof Karmalkar.

According to SPPU V-C, closing down of colleges due to Covid pandemic have affected those pursuing professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture and MBA as it requires practical classes. Keeping institutes closed for extended period may cause these students to lose an academic year.

“We will need to teach in both online and offline modes to cover the subjects. Suggestions from parents and students regarding restarting of colleges will be sought through Google forms,” Karmalkar said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Nov 26, 2020 20:48 IST
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Nov 26, 2020 19:18 IST
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
Nov 26, 2020 19:25 IST
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 18:08 IST

latest news

Over 2.42 lakh FYJC seats up for grabs in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 2nd merit list on Dec 5
Nov 26, 2020 20:45 IST
Midnight firing at Nigdi: One injured, 4 held, 3 absconding
Nov 26, 2020 20:40 IST
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Nov 26, 2020 20:48 IST
‘Childhood hero’ Maradona inspired me to take up football: Bhutia
Nov 26, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.