SPPU affiliated colleges to reopen in January first week

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges are making preparations to resume classes. The Pune varsity administration held a meeting with college principals, department heads and institute owners recently. All agreed to strictly follow Covid protocols. The administration will seek the say of parents and students before taking a decision to reopen colleges.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said that classes may resume from January first week next year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on November 5 issued guidelines regarding restarting of colleges under universities.

SPPU organised a two-day interaction programme with principals of various affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts recently to chalk out future plans. SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar attended the event.

“In the first session, principals of colleges running professional courses were called for interaction and those teaching non-professional courses were covered in the second session. We discussed many issues, including the dates to restart colleges, safety of students and how to take classroom lectures. All agreed to resume classes by following all necessary Covid safety precautions,” said Prof Karmalkar.

According to SPPU V-C, closing down of colleges due to Covid pandemic have affected those pursuing professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture and MBA as it requires practical classes. Keeping institutes closed for extended period may cause these students to lose an academic year.

“We will need to teach in both online and offline modes to cover the subjects. Suggestions from parents and students regarding restarting of colleges will be sought through Google forms,” Karmalkar said.