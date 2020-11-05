Sections
SPPU begins declaring final year exam results

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring results of the final year examinations, which were held from October 12. The result of the Bachelor of...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring results of the final year examinations, which were held from October 12.

The result of the Bachelor of Science, Biotechnology, was declared by SPPU’s examination department on Wednesday, and now, all results will be declared online.

“We have started declaring results of the final year examinations and our effort will be to announce all the results by second week of November. The examination was held both, online and offline, and as one subject ended we immediately started the evaluation. Students can now check their results on the official website of the university,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

For students who have not given the exams for any reasons, re-examination will start from November 5. For the next three days, November 5-7 re-exams will be conducted, online only. The examination department has appealed to all affected to apply and re-appear for the exams.

