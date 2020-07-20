Sections
SPPU in lockdown as two staffers test positive on campus

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:18 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE Two positive cases of the Covid-19 infection have been confirmed inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, of which one of the persons has succumbed.

The cases were confirmed on July 18.

A 60-year-old person living on the campus who tested positive lost his life on July 20.

The SPPU has since taken the decision to sanitise the entire campus.



Four buildings, including where the positive patients reside, have been sealed by the SPPU administration.

“The two positive cases were found inside the SPPU campus were from the same family. They were residing in the Class 3 workers’ residential building complex. When we came to know about the cases, immediately four buildings were sealed. Also, are sanitising the entire campus and no one is allowed to leave or enter SPPU premises at the moment,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.

The building where the positive cases were found is a seven-storeyed structure with 28 apartments.

Currently, at least 2,000 staffers live on the SPPU campus, including both, teaching and non-teaching staff, and their families.

