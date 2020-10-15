SPPU postpones exam due to flash floods

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday cancelled its final year exams scheduled for the day due to heavy rains and flash floods that hit the city on Wednesday.

The varsity officials have also told the agency appointed to conduct the exams that began on October 12 to address the technical and other issues faced by students.

“In view of the heavy rains in many parts of the city on October 14 and the district administration’s alert for cyclone and heavy rains on Thursday, exams scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. Fresh exam dates will be declared soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “It is the first time that online and offline exams are conducted by SPPU on such a large scale. We have instructed the agency that is conducting the exams to resolve the issues faced by students.”