Spread awareness on benefits of agriculture laws: Haryana CM to progressive farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with a group of progressive farmers and urged them to spread awareness on benefits of the new farm legislations ‘enacted to bring reforms in agriculture marketing’.

The CM hailed the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historic decision by bringing these laws. He claimed that these initiatives will help farmers get remunerative prices of their produce and also give them more freedom to sell their produce.

Earlier, Khattar announced three initiatives—Pragatisheel Kisan Samman Yojana, Pragatisheel Kisan Trainer Yojana and Kisan Mitra Yojana— for the progressive farmers and asked them to reap benefits of government schemes and interest free loans for agriculture sector.

He said there is a need to make agriculture profitable to ensure that the farmers get at least ₹1 lakh per acre annually. “I agree with farmers, who say that they should leave agriculture if they cannot earn ₹1 lakh per acre in a year. Now, there are several other options and many farmers are earning more than a lakh,” he said.

“There is a wrong perception about the word contract and contractor. We should understand it deeply as there are several examples where the farmers were getting assured income with contract farming,” Khattar said.

‘Congress will not be allowed to spread lies’

Cautioning the Congress that its “tendency to spread lies will not be allowed anymore”, Khattar said no one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands in the state. The CM’s tough stance was in response to a question regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Haryana to lead the protests against the agriculture laws.

Taking a dig at Congress, the chief minister said that before this the party had protested against the ‘Citizen Amendment Bill’, the removal of Article-370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the ‘Ram Janam Bhoomi’. “All of this is going to end very soon because people and farmers have now understood everything,” he added. “ Farmers and Arthiyas are being misled but they will not fall prey to such tactics,” he said.