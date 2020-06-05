Sections
Srinagar admn meets stakeholders, seeks suggestions on reopening religious places

Srinagar admn meets stakeholders, seeks suggestions on reopening religious places

While some restrictions were eased on June 1 and more traffic was seen on the roads in Srinagar, most shops in the summer capital continue to stay shut.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The district administration has started holding sessions with the stakeholders seeking their feedback on gradual opening of the city and its religious places.

In a meeting with some religious heads here on Friday, the administration sought their opinion on the easing of restrictions and opening places of worship and shops.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary, who chaired the meeting, said that officials sat together with representatives of mosques, temples, gurdwaras and churches in Srinagar. “We got proactive response on following the Covid-19 protocols. They promised to reach out to everyone,” he said.



“Yes, such a meeting was held by the administration and we gave our suggestions to the officials. It’s up to them to consider our suggestions,” said a religious preacher from the old city area.

Most of them who attended the meet expressed their concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, 185 positive cases were reported from different parts of the valley, which caused panic among the people. With eight deaths, Srinagar district has the highest Covid-19 fatality rate in the UT.

