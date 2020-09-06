Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Srinagar man held for impersonating as doctor

Srinagar man held for impersonating as doctor

A video of the man was also widely shared on social media in which a mediaperson is questioning him from where he had got his MBBS degree.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man for impersonating as a doctor in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an official said.

The man, who is a resident of Srinagar, was arrested after police got information that he was practicing as a general physician in a clinic in Kupwara. “We have arrested a fake doctor after we got information from some mediapersons,” said station house officer Mohammad Ashraf.

He said the accused is recognised by the name of MA Khan in the district. “The accused told us that he is a not a doctor but works in a hospital in Srinagar,” the SHO said. “It is not clear since when he was practicing but we are still collecting information about him,” he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.



A video of the man was also widely shared on social media in which a mediaperson is questioning him from where he had got his MBBS degree. The mediaperson is subsequently seen forcing the alleged fake doctor to apologise to the patients present in the clinic.

Chief medical officer, Kupwara, Kousar Amin said she has no details of the case. “We also came to know through the media about the person,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Sep 06, 2020 20:54 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST

latest news

Surface Pro 7 review: Microsoft’s premium Windows hardware
Sep 06, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav likely to change seat ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020
Sep 06, 2020 21:49 IST
Mumbai witnesses worst air quality since March
Sep 06, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.