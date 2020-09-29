Sections
Srinagar man held for posing as cop

Police said the accused had registered his name as DSP CM residence in Truecaller app with the intention to cheat and threaten the public.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The police on Tuesday arrested a Srinagar resident for impersonating a police officer and intimidating people by registering his name as ‘DSP’ in Truecaller app.

A police spokesperson said that on September 27, Sherghari police station received a complaint from one Sohail Ahmed Pinchoo of Noorbagh, Srinagar, stating that he had received threat calls from a person claiming to be DySP (Cargo).

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sherghari police station and investigation was initiated, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, the accused was identified as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Botakadal, Lal Bazaar, Srinagar.

He has been arrested and remains in police custody. Police said the accused had registered his name as DSP CM residence in Truecaller app with the intention to cheat and threaten the public.

The police are resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities, the spokesperson said.

