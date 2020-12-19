Srinagar MC mulls action plan to enforce wearing masks in city

The Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) is planning to devise a multiple department action plan to enforce wearing of masks in the city as majority of people have not been adhering to the Covid-19 rules.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar district tops in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths. More than 100 cases are detected every day in the city. Experts say the shunning of masks could lead to multiple infections in the coming days. “Masks are our biggest shield. Earlier, a lot of people could be seen wearing masks but now only a few are following it, which is not a good sign,” said Dr Amjid, senior consultant at a government medical college.

Mayor Junaid Mattu tweeted: “Have noticed that a large number of people are seen in public places and on public transport without masks. Wearing of face masks when you step out of your homes is mandatory under Covid-19 guidelines. We are evolving a joint, multi-department action plan to enforce adherence.”

In another tweet, Mattu said people have always come together as a city to combat diseases. “Srinagar, we have come together as a city to combat Covid-19 in the past. There is no room for complacency now. Let us resume a mass movement to defeat Covid together! Post your selfie with a mask and use #SrinagarMasksUp!.”