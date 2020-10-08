Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Srinagar: Medical college suspends 7 nurses after protest over new duty roster

Srinagar: Medical college suspends 7 nurses after protest over new duty roster

SKIMS suspended the nurses for instigating others; nurses claim the new three-tier duty roster, introduced from October 1, doesn’t suit most of them

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The suspension order stated that pending inquiry, the staff nurses shall remain attached with the office of medical superintendent, SKIMS, till culmination of disciplinary proceedings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seven nurses, four of them females, have been suspended by Kashmir’s premier health institute, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after they protested against the newly introduced three-tier duty roster.

Terming their suspension as ‘intimidation,’ the nurses accused the SKIMS administration of punishing them for raising their voice even as the hospital said the protesters were ‘instigating’ others.

Also read: J&K witnesses dip in daily Covid count in October

SKIMS suspended four nurses on October 3 after a token protest on the institute’s premises and then another three on October 5 when the protest spilled onto the streets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Oct 08, 2020 17:05 IST
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
Oct 08, 2020 17:04 IST
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
Oct 08, 2020 16:52 IST
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Oct 08, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

8 practical trading skills Siby Varghese mastered to win the trading world
Oct 08, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Codeathon: Coding helps the young shine in today’s tech-driven world
Oct 08, 2020 17:07 IST
Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Oct 08, 2020 17:04 IST
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Study
Oct 08, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.