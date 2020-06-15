Sections
SRO-202: J&K admn scraps controversial ordinance, reduces govt employee probation to 2 years

Sadr-e-Riyasat Ordinance was issued by then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on June 30, 2015, during the PDP-BJP regime.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday scrapped the controversial Sadr-e-Riyasat Ordinance (SRO)-202 and stated that no fresh appointments shall be made under it.

“Administrative council chaired by L-G G C Murmu takes historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO 202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from 5 to 2 years. Massive step towards employee welfare,” J&K principal secretary Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also posted a tweet in this regard. “L-G Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response,” read Singh’s post.

The BJP government had come under sharp criticism for continuing the discriminatory SRO 202, which was issued by the then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on June 30, 2015, during the PDP-BJP regime.



Under the SRO, those getting government jobs had to be kept on probation for five years, with regularisation only after qualifying certain ability tests and trainings. Besides, the appointees were entitled to a minimum scale of pay.

NC JAMMU CHIEF TERMS REVOCATION VICTORY OF STAKEHOLDERS

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Monday described the revocation of SRO 202 as a triumph of those appointed under the provision in Jammu and Kashmir and those aspiring for employment in the government sector.

“Better late than never, the course correction was the only rightful option for the administration as the SRO 202 lacked logic and reason,” Rana said in his reaction to the decision. He hoped that the administration would now release all the emoluments to the appointees under SRO 202 which would have accrued to them in accordance with the earlier rules.

