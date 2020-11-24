St Stephen’s College sets up Covid-19 resilience fund to support needy students

New Delhi:

St Stephen’s College has set up a Covid-19 Resilience Fund to support tuition fees of 50-100 students facing financial constraints due to the pandemic and urged present students and alumni to donate for the cause.

The move comes days after the college staff association wrote to the principal, requesting the formation of a committee to look into the needs of marginalised students in the wake of the recent death by suicide of a student of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) due to financial distress and the pressure of online education.

“Covid-19 has hit us all hard! Between 50-100 Stephanians currently enrolled in different courses are struggling to finance their tuition fees due to changes in family circumstances because of Covid. We are appealing to all Stephanians to partially or fully support the tuition fees of those affected students. Your contribution will be recognised on the college website and the beneficiaries will be made known to you,” the college said.

“These are extraordinary times, let’s do the extraordinary. Please write to bursar@ststephens.edu to make a donation to this fund,” the college notification said.

The college has invited applications from second and third-year students requiring financial assistance. The college says students should have a minimum of first division as aggregate in university examinations to apply.

“The annual income of the family should not exceed ₹5 lakh; they need to attach a valid income certificate. Applicants should not be receiving any other scholarship or financial aid that exceeds ₹20,000 from the college or any other agency. Any other achievement that would justify the application,” the college said in its notification.

Earlier, a group of students from the college had independently initiated a fund-raising event to help students struggling to pay their fees and buy devices to attend digital classes.