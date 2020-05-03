Sections
Staffers were properly screened before leaving for Nanded: PRTC

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) claimed on Sunday that five of its staffers who brought back the pilgrims from Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in Maharashtra and were found to have contracted...

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times PATIALA

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) claimed on Sunday that five of its staffers who brought back the pilgrims from Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in Maharashtra and were found to have contracted coronavirus were screened properly before being sent to the southwestern state.

This comes after allegations of the roadways staff being infected before starting their journey to Hazur Sahib.

“Our drivers and conductors were healthy. We took all precautionary measures and there was no lapse on our part,” said PRTC general manager Surinder Singh.

On April 25, the PRTC flagged off 32 buses to bring back the Punjab pilgrims stranded at Nanded amid the countrywide lockdown.



These were part of state’s fleet of 80 buses sent for evacuation purpose.

