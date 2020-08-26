Sections
Home / Cities / ‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court

‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court

A day after being allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by car-borne miscreants in Kalanaur here, police produced the newlywed woman before a court here on Tuesday.Though the police...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:51 IST

By Sunil Rahar,

A day after being allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by car-borne miscreants in Kalanaur here, police produced the newlywed woman before a court here on Tuesday.

Though the police had earlier said that the woman concocted her own abduction with the help of her lover and his friends, she testified against her kidnappers.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Lora said, “We have conducted her medical examination and a report is awaited. The woman is in the police custody and her abductors are still at large. We have recovered the Safari car which was snatched by the accused at gunpoint when the couple was travelling to Bhiwani just two hours post-wedding.”

Meham DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya and Kalanaur SHO Sohan Lal, who are investigating the case, did not respond to calls and text messages.



A senior police officer requesting anonymity said the woman while recording her statement said one of the abductors used to stalk her on her way to school, while the main accused had also tried to misbehave with her. She said a village panchayat was also held in this regard where the accused’s parents had assured that their son would not repeat the misacts.

“We are investigating whether the bride is 18 years old or not,” the officer added.

The woman comes from a poor Dalit family, while the miscreants belong to the upper caste.

However, her parents alleged that they had given a police complaint against the main accused a few months back after he tried to misbehave with their daughter. “The police did not take any action so later a compromise was struck in the village panchayat. Had the police acted in time, it wouldn’t have come to this,” they added.

Meanwhile, the groom’s family is waiting for the outcome of the investigation. “If she was in fact abducted, we will accept her. Else, it would be difficult for us to take her in. We are tensed right now and waiting for police action,” a relative of the groom said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra govt increases annual professional tax with some exemptions
Aug 26, 2020 01:01 IST
KU datesheet out, 1.20 lakh final year students to take exam from home
Aug 26, 2020 00:52 IST
‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court
Aug 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Haryana
Aug 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.