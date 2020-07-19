Stalker booked for trying to kidnap 22-year-old Ludhiana woman

A Bhamiyan resident has been booked for trying to kidnap a 22-year-old woman, who he had been stalking, from her house at Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, on Saturday.

Besides the main accused, Jaswinder Singh, police have also booked his mother, Balwinder Kaur, and sister Sarbjit Kaur, all residents of Green City, Bhamiyan, for helping him in the crime.

The victim’s father told the police that Jaswinder had been stalking his daughter for a long time and also proposed her for marriage. He had threatened to post her morphed pictures on social media if she didn’t marry him.

“After my daughter shared this with me, I approached his mother and sister. While Jaswinder apologised then, a few days later he started demanding Rs 5 lakh to leave my daughter alone,” the father alleged.

When the complainant refused to pay anything, Jaswinder barged into their house and tried to kidnap the woman, while she was alone at home. As the victim raised the alarm, Jaswinder fled the scene.

ASI Sunita Kaur of Moti Nagar police, who is investigating the case, said they had booked Jaswinder, his mother and sister under Sections 364, 511, 354-D, 294, 511, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are working to arrest the trio.