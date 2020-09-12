Stalker stabs woman with paper cutter at Ludhiana’s Sangowal village

A 30-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a stalker attacked her with a paper cutter in Sangowal village on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries to her throat, ears, neck, arm and chest.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Ishar Nagar.

The victim, also a resident of Ishar Nagar, told the Dehlon police that she worked at a scrap godown in Sangowal village for the past four years. Gopi, who is a drug addict, was her co-worker, but quit the job four months ago.

He still stayed in touch with her, and despite being married, proposed to marry her. Whenever she turned down his advances, he would fight with her.

On Friday, while she was working in the godown, Gopi reached there on his motorcycle and asked her to come with him. When she refused, he attacked her with a paper cutter.

Hearing her screams, other workers gathered there, prompting Gopi to flee, she said, following which her colleagues rushed her to the hospital.

ASI Harnek Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said they had booked Gopi under Sections 452 (trespassing after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restrain), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and were working to nab him.