State government deletes reservations proposed at Kothrud

PUNE: The urban development department (UDD) has deleted reservations on open spaces at Kothrud that was proposed for primary school, maternity home, fire brigade and playground by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC in its development plan had proposed the facilities at Kothrud survey number 159, 160 and 167. The state government, in its letter issued to civic administration on July 23, 2020, deleted the reservations and marked the land for the rehabilitation of Panshet flood affected people.

A civic official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The process is handled by the district collector and state government. The civic body had proposed the reservations in the development plan after carrying out detailed study. Making any comment now could turn it into a political issue.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Deleting any reservation is wrong. Reservations in the development plan are proposed only after detailed study. If the land is earmarked for rehabilitation of Panshet flood affected people then I welcome it, but will oppose the move if it benefits any builder.”

Sham Deshpande, Shiv Sena leader from Kothrud, said, “We had written our objection to the proposal two years ago. I will comment only after reading the notification from the state government.”

BJP’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil, who represents the Kothrud assembly constituency, was unavailable for comment despite several attempts.