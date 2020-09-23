State government projects over 3.23 lakh cases in Pune district by Oct 1; shortage of beds, manpower estimated

Pune: The director of health services (DHS) has projected that Pune district will report about 3.23 lakh Covid-19 by October 1, and also deficit in the number of ventilators, oxygenated beds and even isolation beds. Although the district administration is adding more beds each day, shortage of manpower and expertise to take care of these extra patients is a major problem.

As per the estimated projection by DHS, Pune district will report about a total of 323,539 Covid-19 cases, of which 67,894 will be active and the remaining 6,697 will be reported dead while 248,948 would have recovered. The estimates also project that going by the number of cases that are estimated to be reported from the district, Pune might face a deficit of over 2,300 isolation beds, 1,500 oxygenated beds and 200 ventilators.

The estimate does not project any shortage of ICU beds without ventilators.

The projection, when compared to the previous projection done for September 14, shows a positive trend with reduced percentage in case fatality and active cases while the recovery rate is seen to be improving. However, even as the number of cases is increasing, the administration is struggling to increase the bed capacity. To improve the bed capacity, the administration is likely to order private hospitals with available isolation beds to convert them into oxygenated beds.

The earlier projection by the DHS for Pune as of September 14, is very close to the real figures that were reported by the state health department. As per the state health department’s September 14 press note, the district reported 235,419 total cases of which 152,297 were recoveries and the remaining 4,838 were declared dead and 78,284 were undergoing treatment.

The projected figures for September 14 were total cases 230,194, recoveries 172,311, deaths 5,610 and active cases 52,272. The predicted deficit in infra for the same date was isolation beds 198, oxygenated beds 1,984, ICU beds 145 and number of ventilators 348.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We have been successful in adding 850 beds without O2, 545 beds with O2 and 39 ventilators since last Friday. Also, we are increasing the capacity of Sassoon General Hospital which has total 540 beds for Covid-19 patients and is undergoing repair works. Once the work is over, we will provide enough doctors and other paramedic staff and increase the capacity to over 800 beds. Also, we will add beds in DY Patil hospital, Baner Covid facility, COEP jumbo facility and add ventilators and other facilities.”

During an online press meet, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We are increasing beds in rural areas too which has seen a fall in case fatality rate. By adding more beds in these areas, the stress on city hospitals will reduce.”