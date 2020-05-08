State government’s decision to promote students evokes mixed reaction

Pune: The wait to know whether university exams will happen or not in the state got over after Uday Samant, state minister for higher and technical education, on Friday clarified that all final year students will be appearing for exams between July 1 and 30. The first and second year students will be promoted to the next academic year. While Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has welcomed the decision, college principals in the city choose to differ.

Prof Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor, said, “We will be conveying to our students about today’s decision announced by the honourable minister about the university exams to be held in July. All queries and issues of students related to exams will be addressed. We are also taking steps to counsel students as we are going through a crisis situation and all necessary information will be provided to them. District-wise arrangements will be done from our side for students. An action plan for exams will soon be prepared and declared by the varsity.”

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “Today’s decision taken by the state government is good looking at the current crisis situation and it is according to the recommendations given by the University Grants Commission (UGC). We are planning for exams as per social distancing and precautionary norms. Exam halls that accommodated 50 students will now have seats for 25. Answer sheets and papers given to students will be sanitised. All these arrangements will be planned in our subsequent meetings.”

Sanjay Kharat, principal , Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science at Ganeshkhind, said, “After the announcement of exams to be held in July this year for the last year students, it is necessary for the university to start the implementation process. It is the first time in the history that students are going to be promoted for undergraduate courses. Once a student gets graduated there is a transcript of that student and if promoted is written on it then it reflects adversely on his/her career.”

Anwar Shaikh, principal of Anjuman E Khairul Islam ‘s Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science said, “We are a highly populated country and promoting students directly to next year is beneficial for some and not for others. I am getting calls from students demanding that even third year exams should have been cancelled. It means students are not willing to study and just want to get promoted. And students who are sincere about studies and career are disappointed. Exams should have been conducted for all the years in some format by taking precautions looking at the current situation.”

Student groups have also welcomed the decision. Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand, said, “Today’s decision announced by the education minister to promote the first and second year students is appreciated, but educational institutes to return the exam fees already collected from students. Clarity should also be made regarding students who have backlog subject or have failed in first or second year.”