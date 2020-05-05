Sections
Home / Cities / State govt failed to conduct screening, testing of people entering HP: Cong

State govt failed to conduct screening, testing of people entering HP: Cong

“As per the information, out of 70 lakh people in the state, only 7,000 have been tested, which is only 0.1% of the total population,” the state Congress chief said.

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Expressing concern over the two fresh cases of coronavirus in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government claiming that it is not conducting proper screening and scanning of the people who are returning to Himachal from other states.

While addressing a press conference here, Rathore questioned the data presented by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conferencing last week. “If collecting information by sending Asha and Anganwadi workers to every household is screening, then it is a very surprising claim by him,” he said.

“As per the information, out of 70 lakh people in the state, only 7,000 have been tested, which is only 0.1% of the total population,” the state Congress chief said, adding that the state does not has enough number of testing kits then how can the state government claim Himachal is corona-free.

Accusing Jai Ram of misguiding the state residents, Rathore said that we are worried about the Covid-19 spread in the state. “We need a basic structure to fight the virus,” he said.



Hitting out at the central government, Rathore said that the Centre can make arrangements for evacuating around 15 lakhs non-resident Indians (NRIs) from different countries but it cannot make arrangements to send poor people and labourers, who are stranded within the country, home. None of the NRIs were screened or tested, he claimed.

He also demanded the Centre to issue white papers of the PM-Cares Fund.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
May 05, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
May 06, 2020 02:02 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Ignoring social distancing, cops, volunteers throw dance party in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 02:01 IST
Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements
May 06, 2020 01:53 IST
64 flights will bring home 15,000 Indians in a week
May 06, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.