State govt will take all preventive measures to contain Covid-19 spread: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged residents to stay vigilant during winters as there were chances of Covid-19 spread and said that if required, the government would not hesitate in taking stern steps to contain the spread of the virus.

While inaugurating and laying foundation stones online of various developmental programmes worth Rs 15 crore in Mandi district, the CM said that the state government is determined to provide better facilities to people and keeping this in view Palampur, Solan, and Mandi’s towns have been given the status of municipal corporations.

“The government had to amend the act in the Vidhan Sabha as Mandi and Palampur were not fulfilling the population criteria as per the census of 2011. This decision would help in the further development of these towns as there would be special budget provisions and they would also get funds for various developmental projects from the Centre as well,” said Thakur.

He said that the government has also constituted seven new nagar panchayats, one nagar parishad, and 387 new gram panchayats to facilitate the people of the state.

CM said that the pandemic has hampered various developmental works initiated by the state government but it was resolute to resume these projects in the near future.

“The government would ensure that all the projects see the light of the day,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that keeping in view the Covid crisis, the state government has started Shahri Rozgar Yojana for providing employment to the urban people on the analogy of MNREGA and Himachal Pradesh was the first state to take this step.

He inaugurated the primary health centre in Pandoh and Bhimakali, parking at Mandi town under Asian Development Bank to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, lift water supply scheme from Kangnidhar to Dudar Bharaun in gram panchayat Dudar Bharaun of Tehsil Sadar. He also laid foundation stones for the new building of the government primary school in Bal Mani (U-block).