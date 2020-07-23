State how many took mock open book tests: Delhi HC to DU

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Delhi University to state the number of students taking the first set of mock tests for final-year students on July 27 and asked it to give separate data for people with disabilities (PWD) and visually impaired students.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad told the university’s counsel, senior advocate Sachin Datta, to give the number of question papers that had been uploaded along with the number of answer sheets that were downloaded in the first mock test.

They said a senior official from the university should appear on the next date of hearing. “On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated,” the bench said. Datta told the court he would keep all the data ready for the court’s perusal.

The court posted the matter challenging the conduct of exams for Tuesday after it was informed that the Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging UGC’s notification to conduct the exams.

The high court asked the varsity to give data of how many students under the persons with disability category participated in the mock tests. The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, including one from the PwD candidates, challenging DU’s decision to conduct open book exams.

The judge said that since the SC is hearing the matter and would be hearing it even on Friday, it would be better to list the petitions next week. Following this, the matter was posted for Tuesday.

The final-year exams in DU is scheduled to start from August 10 till August 31 after the high court compressed the schedule given by the university.