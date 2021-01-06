State in-charge Rajiv Shukla exhorts HP Cong to gear up for 2022 assembly polls

All India Congress Working Committee and Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday asked party leaders to gear up for the forthcoming 2022 assembly elections and strengthen their mutual coordination.

He was chairing a joint meeting of state Congress political affairs, election strategy and coordination committees through video conferencing.

Shukla said the party must put in concerted efforts to win maximum seats in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections slated this month.

He also inquired about the state party’s strategy for the PRI polls.

“Though these elections are not being held on party symbols, efforts should be made to bring people of the party ideology forward and get them elected,” said Shukla adding that this would strengthen the party base in the hill-state.

He felt the need for better coordination and mutual cohesion for success in elections.

Apprising Shukla about organisational activities in the state, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the party was working with full coordination to ensure that the Congress vote is not divided in these elections.

“The reservation roster has been manipulated by BJP government for its political gains,” alleged Rathore. Despite this, he said, Congress is actively playing its role in this festival of democracy.

In his address, Congress veteran and six-term former chief minister Virbhadra Singh emphasised on discipline and said now the youth in Congress needed to come forward.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said Congress is firmly responding to every propaganda of the ruling BJP in and out of the House. He said the party’s protests against the “anti-people” policies of BJP government were getting huge public support statewide, claiming unity among members.

Former MP Viplove Thakur and former minister GS Bali also stressed on the need to walk together to strengthen Congress.

Committee members Kuldeep Kumar, Chander Kumar, Colonel Dhaniram Shandil, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Rajendra Rana, Pawan Kajal, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Rajesh Dharmani, Youth Congress President Nigam Bhandari also participated in the meeting.

HP Congress general secretary Rajneesh Khimta, who is the convener of the three committees, conducted the meeting and thanked the leaders for giving their valuable suggestions.