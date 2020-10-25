State medical education minister inaugurates advanced orthopaedic institute in Ludhiana

Medical education minister OP Soni (third from left) interacting with the doctors at the advanced orthopaedic institute in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Medical education and research minister OP Soni inaugurated an advanced orthopaedic institute at a private hospital situated on Chandigarh Road on Sunday.

Soni saw the demonstration of robotic/computer navigation knee replacement and hip systems. He said that he was happy that the people of Punjab, Himachal, and Haryana would benefit from the expertise of the orthopaedic team.

He added that because of such centres of excellence in Punjab, a reverse trend was being witnessed with patients even coming from the USA, UK, and Canada to get their knee or hip replacements done here.

He congratulated the team comprising Dr HS Gill, Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr SD Abrol, and Dr Rohit Singla and said that along with the technology and machines, what also matters is the experience, knowledge, and skills of the doctors.