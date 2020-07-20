State medical interns demand stipend hike from Rs 11,000 to Rs 50,000

PUNE The Association of State Medical Interns, Maharashtra, has written a letter to multiple state authorities demanding that the government hike the stipend, which is currently Rs 11,000 per month, to Rs 50,000.

This demand is on the lines of what Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is paying interns working in its hospitals.

This demand has been raised by doctors working in all state government hospitals including Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, which is treating Covid-19 positive patients.

Dr Vedkumar Ghantaji, president, Association of State Medical Interns, Maharashtra, said, “We have put forward this demand multiple times in front various authorities, but the association has not got a positive response. We demand that the current stipend must be hiked to Rs 50,000 even if it is a temporary hike.”

“This hike can be provided to only those who are working in Covid-19 wards if not to all. Out of the 2,000 interns in the state, at least 600 are working in Covid-19 wards,” he said.

“We have sent the letter to the chief minister, health minister and the Directorate of medical education and research (DMER) which supervises all medical colleges,” he said.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, head, Directorate of medical education and research, said, “We have increased their stipend from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 11,000 per month which is a permanent hike. The recent demand by the students to hike it to Rs 50,000 at par with what the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is offering to its interns can be decided only by the state.”

“This hike is not permanent and will be withdrawn once the Covid-19 situation ends. Just like the BMC is offering this stipend hike, the respective civic bodies can also take a call,” he said.