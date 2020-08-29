Sections
Home / Cities / State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners

State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with representatives of gymnasium owners from Mumbai on Friday at his official residence Varsha and directed them to formulate...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 02:08 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with representatives of gymnasium owners from Mumbai on Friday at his official residence Varsha and directed them to formulate guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through gyms. As per a statement from the chief minister’ office (CMO), Thackeray said that the government is “positive” about allowing the reopening of gyms, but a final call would be taken based on the guidelines prepared.

“For this [to prevent the Covid-19 spread], gym owners must come together and prepare guidelines for the safety of the citizens. Once these guidelines are prepared by owners from across the state, the state will take a call on it [the reopening] at the earliest,” a statement from CMO read.

The demand to open up gyms has been growing from within the ruling coalition government as well as from the Opposition as well. Several leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party parliamentarian Supriya Sule and state health minister Rajesh Tope, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray have also demanded has asked for the reopening of gyms.

Earlier this month, the Centre allowed gyms and places of worship to reopen in the country. However, the state government was treading cautiously on this issue owing to the surge in Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday had indicated that a decision on the reopening of gyms and places of worship will likely be taken in the first week of September.



