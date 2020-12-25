State’s students can now take JEE Main in Punjabi

There is some good news in store for students of government schools of Punjab, as the National Testing Authority (NTA) has decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in more regional languages, including Punjabi, from next year.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the secretary and it has been stated that interested Class 12 students can appear in the competitive exam in Punjabi. The exam will be conducted in four sessions from February to May 2021.

This move by the NTA will help many students from Punjab to appear in this competitive exam in their mother tongue. To make maximum Class-12 students appear in the competitive exam, school education secretary Krishan Kumar directed principals to inform students of the science stream to apply online for the exam.

The examination, which is also an eligibility test for the JEE-Advanced for admission to the IITs is currently offered in English, Hindi, and Gujarati. The students will have the option to take the test in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

District education officer, elementary Rajinder Kaur, handling the additional charge of DEO secondary, said, “The science mentors have been asked to motivate students to appear in this exam which will enable them to get admission in IITs.”

This year 104 students from government schools cleared the JEE Main from Ludhiana and over 600 appeared in the exam held in January and September. Of them, 44 students were from a meritorious school run by the state government.

A chemistry lecturer, Varinder Pathak from government senior secondary school, Multi-purpose said, “This step by the government will help many students to fare better in the competitive exam as several students having a phobia of English did not appear in the exam.”