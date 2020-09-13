Stay away from politics or face consequences: Hizbul to J-K leaders

Hizbul commander Syed Salahuddin in a file photo. The outfit’s threat has been issued through a letter written in Urdu on the proscribed terror group’s letterhead, officials said. (File photo)

Hizbul Mujahideen has allegedly threatened leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to “get ready to face dire consequences” if they don’t stay away from political activities, according to the police.

The threat has been issued through a letter written in Urdu on the proscribed terror group’s letterhead, officials said.

“The letter was addressed to Jammu & Kashmir’s Congress vice-president and former minister, Raman Bhalla. The letter was delivered at Congress office in Shahidi Chowk via post on Saturday afternoon,” said Anayat Ali, station house officer (SHO), Pir Mitha police station, Jammu.

The letter contained the names of politicians from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties, Ali said.

A case under sections 121-A (waging war against the government of India) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 13 (unlawful activity), 16 and 18 (terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPAA), 2019, has been registered, Ali said.

The Hizbul has referred to the killing of public representatives in the letter, according to people aware of the developments who did not want to be named.

Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita and BJP leader Waseem Bari were gunned down in the Kashmir Valley in June and July, respectively.

Ravinder Sharma, a Congress spokesperson and a former member of J&K legislative council, said the letter was delivered at the party office by post on Saturday afternoon.

However, a BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said the letter could be a prank, but he admitted that leaders from his party face threat from terrorists.