‘Stay home for us’, appeal Ludhiana police through videos on Facebook

“Help Punjab Police in Arresting Corona” and “We are on work for you and you stay inside for us” are some of the messages highlighted through the placards carried by cops in videos released by the district police on Sunday.

Two short videos, one of 22 seconds and another of 54 seconds, have been uploaded by the city police on their Facebook page.

One video shows around 28 women police personnel carrying placards highlighting the message, “Asi Tuhaade Lai Kam Te Haan, Saade Lai Tusi Ghar Vich Raho Ji. Ate J Asi Saare Kariye Hosla Buland, Asi Jaroor Jitaange Corona Khilaaf Jang (We are at work for you. You stay home for us and if we all stay strong, we will definitely win the war against Corona)”.

Similarly, the other video shows eight policemen holding placards carrying the message “Othe Ik Serial Katil Hai. Bahar Sadak Te Agle Shikaar Di Bhaal Vich. Lokan Nu Bahar Aan Lyi Lubaaunda Hai. Usnu Girftaar Karn Vich Police Di Madad Karo. #CoronaNuGiraftarKro #GharAndar Raho (There is a serial killer roaming outside on the road to find its next target and it is persuading people to come outside. Help police arrest it. #ArrestCorona #StayAtHome)”.

Already viewed over 7,000 times, the videos have received a flurry of comments from viewers appreciating efforts of the police.