Stay home, I’m always there for you: Himachal Pradesh CM

Urging people of the state to stay at home, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said he was always there to look after their needs. “We all will together defeat the coronavirus,” Thakur said, adding that people, though not used to such lockdowns, have supported the government in its every decision.

The chief minister said that he was continuously monitoring the situation and holding daily conferences with the DCs and police chiefs of the district to ensure that no Himachali, including daily wagers, poor and labourers, faces any problem during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, rural development minister Virendar Kanwar said the government has exempted local labourers engaged in harvesting of crops by farmers from curfew passes. He said automobile workshops are open for any emergent repair and maintenance.

‘State committed towards welfare of labourers’

The HP government is committed to ensuring welfare of labourers and several initiatives have been taken to bring labour reforms in the state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

He was presiding over a presentation on labour reforms made by the labour and employment department here.

The CM said amid lockdown, daily inspections were being carried out across the state by field functionaries of the labour department to prevent exploitation of labour.

As many as 1,373 such inspections have been carried out in the state, said Thakur, adding that more than 90% of the employers have paid wages/salaries to their employees.

He said that complaints regarding non-payment of wages to the workers were being viewed seriously.

Thakur said that monetary help of ₹2,000 each was being provided to the workers registered with State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the months of March and April.

He said deputy labour commissioner has been designated as nodal officer for Covid-19 to redress the grievances of stranded migrant labourers.