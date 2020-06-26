Stay on Navi Mumbai civic commissioner’s transfer order?

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:16 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

In a major twist, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal on Thursday said his transfer order has been cancelled.

The state on Tuesday had issued transfer orders for Misal and some other municipal commissioners amid the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. The order stated that Misal would be replaced by 2008 batch India Administrative Services (IAS) officer Abhijit Bangar. Bangar reportedly came to Navi Mumbai on Wednesday to take charge, but returned after the transfer was stayed.

Confirming the development, Misal said, “I never went anywhere, so there is no question on being back. I will continue to take measures to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the city which is witnessing rising cases.”

Sources privy to the development claim that there is a political angle to the stay on the transfer. “There was unhappiness among certain sections about the new appointment. Thus, there were efforts on the political front to stop the transfer,” a source said.



According to another source, Misal pointed out to his superiors that he had taken charge only 11 months ago in July last year and it would be injustice to transfer him in a short span of time.

“We will take up contact-tracing and conduct rapid tests. We will also strictly implement the norms in containment zones to ensure there is social distancing. I urge all residents to cooperate with us,” the civic commissioner said.

