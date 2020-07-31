Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246

In no let-up in the spread of infection, the district recorded yet another highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 218 people testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The district’s tally is now 3,246, the highest in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar and Amritsar. Of the total cases, 1,182 cases remain active.

Ludhiana’s death toll also rose to 88 with six more people succumbing to the virus on Friday.

The deceased include two men, aged 66 and 65, residents of Sinhgpura Mohalla and Manakwal village, respectively. They died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

A 58-year-old man from Kot Mangal Singh succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh, while a 24-year-old man from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar died at Mohandai Oswal Hospital. A 47-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal and a 43-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar died at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

31 DEAD IN A WEEK

The virus has claimed 31 lives in Ludhiana in the past week. The health department had confirmed seven deaths on July 25, while two people died on July 26. The number again rose to five on July 27, followed by six more deaths on July 28 and nine deaths on July 29.

Two more people succumbed to the infection on July 31.

14 HEALTH WORKERS POSITIVE

Among the fresh cases on Friday are 14 healthcare workers, four police personnel, six undertrials and two pregnant women.

It’s for the ninth time in the past 10 days that the district has reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

Earlier on July 22, 104 people had tested positive, followed by 120 cases on July 23, 105 cases on July 24 and 164 cases on July 25, the second-highest spike in infections so far.

While 127 new patients were tested positive on July 26, as many as 121 residents were found positive on July 27, 146 persons on July 28, 53 on July 29 and 142 on July 30.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said till date, 62,490 samples had been taken, of which reports of 60,571 samples had been received. “While 56,885 people are negative, reports of 1,919 samples are pending,” he added.

He said besides the 3,246 patients from Ludhiana, 440 people from other districts and states were also under treatment here, while 40 had died.