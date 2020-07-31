Sections
Home / Cities / Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246

Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246

Case count highest in Punjab; death toll climbs to 88 with six men succumbing to the virus.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police barricading Shahpur Road adjoining Jama Masjid, which is a micro containment zone in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In no let-up in the spread of infection, the district recorded yet another highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 218 people testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The district’s tally is now 3,246, the highest in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar and Amritsar. Of the total cases, 1,182 cases remain active.

Ludhiana’s death toll also rose to 88 with six more people succumbing to the virus on Friday.

The deceased include two men, aged 66 and 65, residents of Sinhgpura Mohalla and Manakwal village, respectively. They died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).



A 58-year-old man from Kot Mangal Singh succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh, while a 24-year-old man from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar died at Mohandai Oswal Hospital. A 47-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal and a 43-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar died at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

31 DEAD IN A WEEK

The virus has claimed 31 lives in Ludhiana in the past week. The health department had confirmed seven deaths on July 25, while two people died on July 26. The number again rose to five on July 27, followed by six more deaths on July 28 and nine deaths on July 29.

Two more people succumbed to the infection on July 31.

14 HEALTH WORKERS POSITIVE

Among the fresh cases on Friday are 14 healthcare workers, four police personnel, six undertrials and two pregnant women.

It’s for the ninth time in the past 10 days that the district has reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

Earlier on July 22, 104 people had tested positive, followed by 120 cases on July 23, 105 cases on July 24 and 164 cases on July 25, the second-highest spike in infections so far.

While 127 new patients were tested positive on July 26, as many as 121 residents were found positive on July 27, 146 persons on July 28, 53 on July 29 and 142 on July 30.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said till date, 62,490 samples had been taken, of which reports of 60,571 samples had been received. “While 56,885 people are negative, reports of 1,919 samples are pending,” he added.

He said besides the 3,246 patients from Ludhiana, 440 people from other districts and states were also under treatment here, while 40 had died.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
AG report slams Zirakpur MC for failing to spend over 50% funds
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh
Jul 31, 2020 23:00 IST
Two-day workshop on staying health amid Covid pandemic commences at Ludhiana agri varsity
Jul 31, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.