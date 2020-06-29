Step up vigil along China border in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts: HP guv urges Centre

Sections
Dattatreya said that the border areas in Himachal Pradesh need more attention in the wake of the rising tensions between India and China.

Jun 29, 2020

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday urged the Centre to tighten security along the international border in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter to the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Dattatreya said that the border areas in Himachal Pradesh need more attention in the wake of the rising tensions between India and China.

Dattatreya wrote that Himachal shares over 260km boundary with Tibet and China and “therefore, we need to be suitably prepared for any eventuality”.

He said that the modes of communication and road transport in remote frontier areas needed to be strengthened.



“Currently, only one independent brigade of the Indian Army is stationed at Pooh in Kinnaur and the deployment needed to be increased,” he said.

He added that adequate arrangements must be made to tackle drones surveillance by China.

Dattatraya said that there was an urgent need for an airstrip in the Spiti area of Lahaul and Spiti district for a prompt deployment of forces in the border areas in case of urgency.

He added that Himachal Pradesh Police was trying its best and district superintendent of police of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have visited villages in the border areas and interacted with the people to build their confidence and ensure their safety.

“However, similar continuous efforts need to be undertaken by the Central Intelligence Agencies, Indian Army and ITBP to instill a sense of security and confidence among the people living in the border areas,” he added.

The governor said that Atal Tunnel under Rohtang pass, connecting Manali in Kullu District with Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was likely to be completed in few months.

The commissioning of the tunnel would allow year-round traffic on the Manali-Leh axis, thereby significantly increasing road traffic, he said.

He hoped that these suggestions once implemented would strengthen India’s position on the Indo-Tibet/China border and would also generate confidence amongst local people.

