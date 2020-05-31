Sections
Home / Cities / Stepson held for killing mother in Thane

Stepson held for killing mother in Thane

Police arrested the 30-year-old stepson of a 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane on Sunday for killing her by slashing her throat. The stepson, Shahanavaj Ansari, murdered her as she had duped...

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police arrested the 30-year-old stepson of a 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane on Sunday for killing her by slashing her throat. The stepson, Shahanavaj Ansari, murdered her as she had duped him of Rs 90,000 by luring him with an overseas job offer.

Rabodi police said the deceased, Reshma Ansari, resided in the slum tenements of Rabodi. On Friday morning, locals spotted her body near Saket road with throat slit and informed the police.

While checking the CCTV footage of the area, a rickshaw was spotted on the same road. Probe revealed that Reshma had boarded the rickshaw from her residence. Police found that the vehicle’s owner was from Kalva who had given this rickshaw on rent to a person from Rabodi area who left for Uttar Pradesh a week and had kept the rickshaw with his friend Shahanavaj.

“We arrested Shahanavaj when he confessed to the crime during interrogation. He said that Reshma used to beat him and his younger brother since they were young. He said that his younger brother died when he was in teenage because Reshma had beat him a lot. Shahanavaj had saved Rs 90 thousand to invest when Reshma took the money by luring him with a job out of India. She didn’t give him job nor returned his money,” said a police officer.



R Shirtode, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station said, “ The accused called Reshma on Thursday night and asked to come with him in a rickshaw to talk about the money. He took her near Saket road and when she refused to return the money, he attacked her with knife, took all ornaments she was wearing and dumped her body there. We have arrested him under section of Indian Penal Code 302 and recovered the weapon from him. “

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Medical students urge CM to roll back MBBS fee hike in Punjab
Jun 01, 2020 02:08 IST
Residents oppose setting up of animal carcass incinerator in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 West
Jun 01, 2020 02:06 IST
Big surge in Lockdown 4.0: Haryana sees 1,183 infections in 14 days
Jun 01, 2020 02:06 IST
Shootout at hotelier’s home in Chandigarh’s Sector 33
Jun 01, 2020 02:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.