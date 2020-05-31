Stepson held for killing mother in Thane

Police arrested the 30-year-old stepson of a 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane on Sunday for killing her by slashing her throat. The stepson, Shahanavaj Ansari, murdered her as she had duped him of Rs 90,000 by luring him with an overseas job offer.

Rabodi police said the deceased, Reshma Ansari, resided in the slum tenements of Rabodi. On Friday morning, locals spotted her body near Saket road with throat slit and informed the police.

While checking the CCTV footage of the area, a rickshaw was spotted on the same road. Probe revealed that Reshma had boarded the rickshaw from her residence. Police found that the vehicle’s owner was from Kalva who had given this rickshaw on rent to a person from Rabodi area who left for Uttar Pradesh a week and had kept the rickshaw with his friend Shahanavaj.

“We arrested Shahanavaj when he confessed to the crime during interrogation. He said that Reshma used to beat him and his younger brother since they were young. He said that his younger brother died when he was in teenage because Reshma had beat him a lot. Shahanavaj had saved Rs 90 thousand to invest when Reshma took the money by luring him with a job out of India. She didn’t give him job nor returned his money,” said a police officer.

R Shirtode, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station said, “ The accused called Reshma on Thursday night and asked to come with him in a rickshaw to talk about the money. He took her near Saket road and when she refused to return the money, he attacked her with knife, took all ornaments she was wearing and dumped her body there. We have arrested him under section of Indian Penal Code 302 and recovered the weapon from him. “