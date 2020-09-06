Storybooks keep Spiti children’s interest piqued amid pandemic

Even as the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has resulted in closure of schools across the state, a non-profit organisation has been making sure that education of students living in the tiny hamlets of in Spiti valley is not hampered.

Let’s Open a Book is proving services in the remotest parts of the valley, including Kibbar, Kaza, Mane, Guling villages, to name a few.

Founder Ruchi Dhona said as schools are closed due to the pandemic, students are not able to visit the libraries set up by them across Spiti, so their volunteers, with the help of local administration and teachers, are providing books to students from these libraries, ensuring that their studies don’t get interrupted and the habit of reading does not break. “Books will help the children adjust to a new set of circumstances while staying safe at home.”

Since 2017, the NGO has been setting up libraries in government schools of Spiti valley, which is one of the remotest and coldest valleys in the Himalayan region. Till now, the organisation has set up more than 60 libraries in government schools which are located in far-flung areas of Spiti, benefiting around 600 students.

These libraries include knowledge enhancing books in Hindi, English and Tibetan languages.

Apart from this, the organisation is also providing videos of stories in regional as well as other languages through their teachers and parents so that they can show these videos to children through smartphones and laptops.

One of the volunteers, Chemi Lhamo said there is an old tradition of story-telling in Spiti valley and due to the pandemic, there are not many resources available for the same, so she has been telling stories to children in the regional language.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jeevan Singh Negi said the organisation has been very helpful in establishing libraries in Spiti valley and students are benefiting in a big way from these libraries.