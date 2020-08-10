Stranded in Pak due to lockdown, 83 Indians return home

Eighty-three Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday.

The passengers who returned are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Most of those who are from J&K are students who were studying in Pakistan’s educational institutions, while others had gone to the neighbouring country to meet their relatives or pay obeisance at religious places.

All passengers were medically examined during their entry to the Indian territory at the integrated checkpost in Attari. “The Union ministry of health’s guidelines to contain coronavirus were followed while receiving the passengers,” said a senior Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) official.

He said that they had information that 118 Indians will come, but only 83 returned. “Now movement of passengers has been closed. Remaining passengers will come in the coming days,” he said. Amritsar-2 SDM Shivraj Singh Ball said those who had come from Pakistan will be quarantined in their respective states.

Earlier, India had allowed movement of 500 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India, to their home country. Similarly, over 700 Indians have already returned from Pakistan so far.