Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Strawberry supply dwindles, cost shoots up tp Rs 250/kg

Strawberry supply dwindles, cost shoots up tp Rs 250/kg

PUNE Supply of strawberries from Mahabaleshwar has dwindled due to a variety of factors and this has pushed the price of the berry to as high as 250 per kg currently Normally,...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:15 IST

By Siddharth Gadkari,

PUNE Supply of strawberries from Mahabaleshwar has dwindled due to a variety of factors and this has pushed the price of the berry to as high as 250 per kg currently

Normally, given the seasonal supply of the fruit from the neighbouring hill station, January is the time for the strawberry glut, in terms of availability.

However, this year, cue Covid-19 last year, it has not happened. Extended rainfall delayed cultivation and production.

Therefore, the price was high in the pick of the season November and December.



In the Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Wai belt of Satara district, 4,000 farmers produce strawberries.

Balasaheb Bhilare, head of the Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra, said, “The rate of strawberry is Rs 250 per kg . The rate is high as compared to last year. Due to late cultivation, the fruit has come late into the market. The latest cloudy conditions affected fruit quality and size. Production is not up to the mark. Next month the price will drop as other seasonal fruits like grapes, apples, and watermelon will come into the market,” he said.

At least 80 per cent of the year’s strawberry crop in India comes from Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra); while rest comes from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Arvind More, a wholesaler of fruits in Market Yard said, “We sell strawberries in two-kg and one-kg boxes. Size and quality changes the rate. The top quality starts from Rs 200 per box to Rs 350 per box, per kg. There are three types of quality based on size - small, medium and jumbo.”

At present, Pune is receiving its maximum quantity of strawberries from Nashik, Bhor and Velha districts.

“Normally, the Pune market gets five to six tonnes of strawberries. Right now, we are getting only two tones of strawberries per day,” More added.

According to the Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra, farmers this year, cultivated only 60 per cent of their usual layout. “Of the total 4,000 acres of farming land, farmers cultivated strawberries only on 2,500 acres of land fearing market uncertainty, bad weather and losses thereof,” an association member said, requesting anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Ramesh Pokhariyal, Smriti Irani launch ‘Toycathon 2021’ to promote manufacturing of indigenous toys
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Shashi Tharoor responds to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.