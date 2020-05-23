Stray cow falls into underconstruction rainwater harvesting well, rescued

A stray cow fell into a 10-feet deep underconstruction rainwater harvesting well at a park of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, on Saturday.

Shri Ji Gau Sewa Society members Rajesh Singla and Manish Jangra said there was no barricading done around the site as the construction work was put to halt amid the lockdown. “However, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials responded quickly and the cattle was rescued with the help of a crane,” they said.

A group of locals, however, slammed GLADA and its contractor for not setting up barricades around the site, saying that anybody, especially a child, might fall into the pit.