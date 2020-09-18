Street, cyber, property crimes important challenges before the new Pune CP

Pune: Senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Pune by the Maharashtra state government. He replaces K Venkatesham, who has been transferred as additional director general (special operations). Gupta will have to tackle multi-fold challenges ranging from street violations, vehicle thefts and property and cybercrimes.

The 51-year-old, 1992-batch IPS officer, is an IIT graduate who hails from Uttar Pradesh was posted as principal secretary (special), home department, Mumbai, before his Pune posting. The newly appointed commissioner is likely to take charge on Saturday. Despite repeated attempts, Gupta could not be reached for comments.

In a WhatsApp message, he said that he would revert.

Meanwhile, outgoing police commissioner K Venkatesham had initiated a number of citizen centric programmes and widely expanded his public outreach initiatives through extensive use of technology and modernising drives during his tenure. He had taken charge as Pune CP in August 2018 from the then police commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

Former governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during his public address had commended Venkatesham for the excellent citizen-centric initiatives.

Known for his soft-spoken nature, the 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre officer came into limelight after the Pune police launched a nationwide crackdown on activists in the aftermath of the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. The city police arrested activists like Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Fareira , Gautam Navlakha, Mahesh Raut and advocate Surendra Gadling under his supervision.

Venkatesham’s initiatives like Bharosa cell and senior citizen cell received good response amongst the citizenry and the government at the state and centre. Known for being active on Twitter, the former police commissioner tweeted on important issues and responded to the call of citizens who tagged their grievances on the social media.

Venkatesham said, “I thank Puneites for their overwhelming response and support to our innovate policing experiments. It was a great opportunity to serve the needy. I thank the citizens for their feedback on our frequent report of outcomes. Besides, I also thank the committed team of deputy commissioners, police officers and constabulary of city police for making Pune a safe place to live in.”

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “The new police commissioner must improve basic policing and constables must be seen on roads. Land mafia has emerged as a single largest threat in Pune. Special attention must be paid to women’s security and safety. Property Cell must be strengthened,” he said.