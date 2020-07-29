Sections
Strengthen healthcare services instead of imposing lockdown: CPI M to HP govt

The party suggested that the restrictions must be implemented only in containment zones.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Amid surge in Covid-19 infections in Himachal Pradesh, the Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) has demanded that the state government should strengthen health care services in the state. The CPI (M) has claimed that implementing a complete lockdown in the state will not be rational and practical as it will further damage the economy. The party suggested that the restrictions must be implemented only in containment zones.

The CPI (M) has claimed that re-imposing the lockdown will increase financial burden on small businesses and daily wagers, leading to chaos and dissatisfaction among people.

CPI(M) state secretary Onkar Shad said the lockdown will also have a bad effect on the apple season which has just started and that the state government should prepare a comprehensive action plan for it.

He said the state government has not provided any financial relief or assessed the losses caused to vegetable and flower growers during the season and instead has increased the burden by hiking bus fare, LPG gas, petrol and diesel prices.



He added that the state government has even failed to prevent arbitrary fees charged by private schools. The CPI (M) has asked the state government to immediately convene an all party meeting to seek suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

