Stressed over being sent back to jail, Ludhiana convict on parole hangs self

He was arrested in an attempt to murder case in 2014 and sent home on a six-week long parole on April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: May 10, 2020 02:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

On Friday night, when his family members were sleeping, he ended his life by hanging self from a ceiling fan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stressed over going back to jail, a 48-year-old convict ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Dholewal on Saturday.

The convict, Sanjiv Kumar, was arrested in an attempt to murder case in 2014 . He was sent home on a six-week long parole on April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajwant Singh, in-charge, Janakpuri police post, said, “According to the family, Sanjiv was under stress that he would sent back to the jail once the situation became normal.”

On Friday night, when his family members were sleeping, he ended his life by hanging self from a ceiling fan.



Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The deceased is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son and two daughters, aged 15 and 9.

