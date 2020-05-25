Strict PCMC guidelines, permission to open put salons, parlours on edge

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issued guidelines this past weekend to allowing salons and beauty parlours to reopen.

However, most salons and beauty parlours remained shut on Monday, staying under lockdown, now for nearly two-and-a-half months.

Kiran Sonawane, a saloon owner in Akurdi, said, “We have not yet started the saloon because the guidelines received from the civic body are very strict and we need time. Secondly, after Eid, a holiday, will salons slowly start opening.”

Vrushali Chavan owner of the Manasi beauty parlour in of Nigdi-Pradhikaran, said, “We received the guidelines. We have not yet decided to start our parlour. We may think of starting from June 1, but will only allow customers from green zones.”

Gauri Pande, another beauty parlour owner in the Chinchwad area, said, “We started our parlour on Monday but took three customers by appointment only. We have taken all the safety measures to ensure the safety of our customers.”

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The civic body laid strict norms to reopen the salons and beauty parlours. We have allowed only the salons outside containment zones to reopen.”

PCMC guidelines for saloons/parlours:

Only salons operating in legal buildings with proper water connections have permission to operate

Barbers have been directed to install foot-operated or no-contact sanitiser dispensers

Inside the salon, a barber can service only one customer if the shop has two chairs. If the salon has five chairs, only two customers will be permitted at once

Customers have to get an appointment over the phone so as to avoid crowding inside the salon

The barber should disinfect hands before and after cutting customers’ hair.

Masks are mandatory. Customers can remove them during a haircut or shave.

Barbers should keep a set of new napkins and soak old ones in sodium hypochlorite (1 per cent) for 30 minutes before reusing them

The directives also state that customers should be encouraged to bring their own napkins. If it was not possible to disinfect shaving brush each time, then shaving should be done with foam or gel

Barbers have also been directed to ensure that a customer occupies the chair only after it has been disinfected

For a head or face massage, disposable gloves are mandatory. Every four hours, barbers should disinfect their salon

Salons will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.