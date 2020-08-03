Stricter curbs imposed in Kashmir, markets shut

Restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir valley on Monday, with officials saying that the curbs have been enforced as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions come two days ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

While officials maintained that restrictions were in view of the pandemic, residents say it has more to do with the completion of one year of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, last year.

Business establishments, markets and shops were closed while public transport remained off the roads in the Valley. The movement of people was strictly regulated and there was heavy development of security forces on roads.

Concertina wires and road blocks sealed roads at many places and police were seen asking people in private cars to return. However, government employees and banks have been exempted from the restrictions on producing valid identity cards or movement passes. Construction and developmental activities have also been exempted, officials added.

District magistrates said strict implementation of the lockdown restrictions was ordered in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Security forces have been deployed in strength at several places across the valley to enforce the lockdown, the officials said, adding any violation will invite strict action.

Shaeena Akhtar, 42, a resident of Old City, said the severity of restrictions which used to be associated with Covid-19 pandemic suddenly intensified from Monday. She said the security forces on roads were harsher and even manhandled people.

“My young daughter who was pillion riding behind a close relative was chased by baton-wielding security men at Hawal. They were really scared,” Akhtar said. “Since August 5 is coming, they are forcing people to stay indoors,” she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday informed that it was extending its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5. The earlier order had stated that the lockdown will continue till July 31. The administration noted that in the light of escalating virus infections, it was safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said the heightened security arrangements in the valley were being undertaken to ensure that “anger and frustration felt by people” against the Centre’s decision “remain hidden”.

She tweeted: “Not like non-discriminatory Covid virus will be more active in the days approaching August 5, so clearly this is being done to ensure that anger and frustration felt by people here remain hidden.”

Javaid Khaliq, a netizen said: “Preparations of August 5 and nothing else. It is their only option to hide the situation on ground and pretend everything is ok.”

Political analyst Noor Ahmad Baba said the lockdown in Kashmir was different from the rest of the country. “There is an element of politics here. In the name of lockdown due to coronavirus, it is also conveniently used for political motives,” he said.

He said there were smarter ways of enforcing lockdown without impacting the economy, which the authorities were not attempting to give a try. “I am certain the lockdown is going to continue because August 5 and August 15 is coming,” he said.

Curfew in Srinagar

Fearing protests by separatists on August 5, the Srinagar administration on Monday decided to impose a curfew till Wednesday with immediate effect. The Covid-19 restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended upto August 8.

Srinagar district magistrate Shahid Chaudhary, in an order, while quoting a report of SSP, stated that Separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as a black day, thereby raising apprehensions of violence.

“There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,” he said, adding that such gatherings will also be detrimental to the efforts of containing the spread of virus.