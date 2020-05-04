Strike by staff of OOAT clinics leaves patients stranded in Ludhiana

The strike by employees of the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and out patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics left scores of addicts and their relatives stranded on Monday.

A long queue was witnessed outside the OOAT clinic here after the agitating staff, demanding regularisation, refused to attend the patients. Failing to get their daily dose of medicine, many patients of the rehabilitation centre were seen anxiously waiting for their turn to get the medicine.

On the other hand, employees held a protest at their centres, wearing black ribbons and holding placards.

Rajan from Shimlapuri was waiting for the protest to end outside a centre. He said he had been visiting the centre since Friday, but returned empty-handed everyday.

“Today, I came around 6am, but till afternoon, I could not get the medicine. I have been taking the medicine for the past one-and-a-half years. When my turn comes, I will demand extra dose to avoid frequent visits,” said Rajan.

Manjit Kaur, 55, was waiting for her turn while sitting on a rickshaw. She said her bed-ridden husband had been under treatment for nearly a year. “I am here to take medicine for him. I have been sitting under the scorching sun since morning. I have not eaten anything. I hope the strike will be over soon, so that I can take the medicine and return home,” said Manjit Kaur.

Raman of Basti Jodhewal said, “The police had blocked the road and put up nakas across the city. I somehow managed to reach here, but only to find the staff raising slogans.”

State president of the OOAT centre staff union Parminder Singh said they have been serving the state sincerely, but the state government paid no heed to their demands of regularisation. Besides, being deployed at OOAT clinics, they were also made to perform duty at Covid-19 wards as well.

“We are working for a outsourcing company and have no medical insurance. Still, we are ready to help the government during the time of crisis, but the government does not think about us.”

“As many as 60,000 patients have already got admission to the OAAT clinics and drug de-addiction centre during the lockdown, which has put a heavy burden on the employees. We are ready to help the government, but it should also think about us,” said Parminder Singh.