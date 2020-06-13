Stringent checking of those coming from Delhi: Capt

Chandigarh Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday called for intensive checking of passengers and commuters coming from other states, particularly Delhi where the situation appears to be grave.

During his Facebook Live #AskCaptain session, he said Punjabis in Delhi were welcome to come to the state for Covid-19 treatment after getting a referral and booking a hospital bed in advance.

Amarinder said while Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh had sealed their borders with Punjab, people in large numbers from Haryana and Delhi were coming daily to the state. On Friday, 6,500 vehicles (roughly 20,000 people) entered Punjab from Delhi and Haryana, he said.

“We are mulling more stringent entry norms, given the increasing number of positive cases in the state. Of the 2,986 cases in Punjab, 1,471 could be traced to outsiders and their contacts,” said the chief minister.

He attributed the spike in cases to influx of people from outside the state and more testing. The CM said testing facilities will soon be made available in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

He said shooting of movies was permitted in the state and instructions to this effect have been issued to the DCs.

Chief Minister also said by June 30 the Punjab government will take a decision on examinations by universities and colleges, in line with the fresh guidelines expected from the Centre.

Follow restrictions, get rewarded

Amarinder also announced a month-long `Mission Fateh Warriors’ campaign to reward citizens who are following diligently health advisories and norms.

The CM said those following the norms stringently for four weeks will be eligible for a bronze certificate and a T-shirt; while T-shirts, along with silver and gold certificates will be given to those adhering to protocols, such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing, through the week and month respectively. All the certificates will bear personal signature of the chief minister.

Registration for the same will begin on the COVA app from June 17, said the CM.